Lavrov: Turkey’s intentions to join BRICS are probably serious

Turkey’s intentions to join BRICS are probably serious if the country’s authorities are making such statements. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview RBC.

“I proceed from the fact that when a country’s leadership declares that they are taking a specific step, this is based on serious intentions,” the diplomat noted on the sidelines of the EEF.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Turkey had submitted an application for full-fledged participation in BRICS, and it is now under consideration.

Also, a few days earlier it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would take part in the upcoming summit of the BRICS interstate association, which will be held in Kazan in October 2024.

Earlier, political scientist Kerim Has said that NATO countries would not be against Turkey joining BRICS, since its accession to the association would not contradict its membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.