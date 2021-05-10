Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that issues related to the settlement of borders in Nagorno-Karabakh are difficult, but solvable. His words lead RIA News…

Lavrov arrived in Baku on May 10, earlier he visited Yerevan, where he met with the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan. The Russian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the high assessment of the role of the Russian peacekeepers and stressed that Russia will continue to do everything possible to close the military aspects.

“Now we need to deal with details“ on the ground ”. There are delimitations, demarcations. Not everything is simple, but everything is solvable, in our opinion. Military experts with the participation of diplomats can agree on mutually acceptable solutions, ”Lavrov assessed the prospects. Aliyev, in turn, speaking on the State Television of Azerbaijan on May 10, said that the Karabakh conflict has been finally settled, and it is useless to return to this issue.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a telephone conversation. The leaders noted the positive contribution of the Russian peacekeepers to the stabilization of the situation in the region, which remains calm as before.

On September 27, 2020, the escalation of the conflict began on the demarcation line between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh. The hostilities continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the conflict, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.