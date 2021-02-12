The United States and Russia, under the current American leader Joe Biden, are unlikely to find agreement on most of the current problems, but it is necessary to continue the dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel, published on Friday, February 12.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, his conversation with the new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which took place in early February, went well.

“We agreed that we have a lot of problems <...> Yes, on most of these problems we hardly agree. But the inevitability of the need to continue the dialogue on strategic stability, to try to correct the destructive actions taken by the “disarmament” of the previous US Administration, is obvious, “Lavrov said.

He also added that an agreement was reached on the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3).

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States does not stop cynical attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia. Moscow, according to the diplomat, has no illusions about future relations with the United States under Biden’s presidency.

At the end of January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden held their first telephone conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, the extension of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms. After that, the Russian leader submitted to the State Duma a bill on the ratification of the document.

Then the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified the agreement, and after that Putin signed a law ratifying the agreement on the extension of the START Treaty.

On February 3, the agreement entered into force. The agreement in its current form without any changes or additions will be valid until February 5, 2026.

The United Nations (UN) and the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) positively assessed the extension of the START Treaty. They also welcomed the extension of the agreement in the European Union.