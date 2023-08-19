Foreign Minister Lavrov said there are no prospects for negotiations between Russia and the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with International Affairs magazine declaredthat there are no prospects for negotiations between the West and Russia at the moment.

According to the head of the department, Western sponsors are constantly pushing the Kiev regime to raise rates.

And we regard the hypocritical calls of the Westerners for negotiations as a tactical ploy to once again buy time, give the exhausted Ukrainian troops a respite and the opportunity to regroup, re-pump them with weapons and ammunition. Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to Lavrov, “this is the path of war, not a peaceful settlement.” He added that Russia is constantly accused of allegedly unwillingness to participate in the negotiations, and any proposals from Moscow “are brushed aside.” This approach does not indicate the intention of the West to agree on something with Russia, the minister said.

Role of nuclear weapons

Lavrov also appreciated the role of nuclear weapons in the country’s security. The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that in the context of deterrence, the possession of nuclear weapons is currently the only response to external threats to Russia’s security.

The development of the situation around Ukraine confirmed the validity of our concerns in this area Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to him, NATO, grossly violating the principle of the indivisibility of security, proclaimed itself a nuclear alliance and staked on the “strategic defeat” of Russia. The Minister emphasized that the forced response of the Russian side by the “collective West” was used as a pretext for moving to a fierce confrontation with Moscow using a hybrid arsenal of means.

The head of the department also added that Russia considers it possible and necessary to prevent a military clash of nuclear powers. In his opinion, the North Atlantic Alliance and the United States are risking this, leading the Ukrainian conflict to a greater escalation.

In the context of the Ukrainian conflict, the danger lies in the fact that, leading the matter to escalation, the United States and NATO countries risk ending up in a situation of a direct armed clash of nuclear powers. Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Lavrov added that Russia is forced to remind about high military-political risks and send sobering signals to opponents. According to him, Moscow is committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war and proceeds from the fact that there can be no winners in such a clash.

Earlier, the minister said that the United States, NATO, the European Union and other Western countries are provoking a conflict between nuclear powers by supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). In his opinion, the West is provoking “an uncontrolled spread of weapons around the world”, which increases the threat of “a direct military clash of nuclear powers.”

Decline of Western interest in the restoration of Ukraine

According to Lavrov, the longer the conflict in Ukraine lasts, the stronger the interest of Western countries in restoring the state after the crisis will fall.

All the weaker becomes them [западных инвесторов] faith in its military successes and in general in the preservation of this state in any form and borders. Not to mention that the ability of Kyiv to service its public debt is a big question mark. Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine’s inability to pay its bills would put an additional burden on European taxpayers. In his opinion, this will help accelerate inflation and worsen living standards in these countries.

The minister added that, according to statistics, in a year since the start of the special military operation, Western allies’ aid to Kyiv amounted to $160 billion, of which $75 billion was transferred to military purposes. The United States has given Ukraine $113 billion, equivalent to $900 per household plus another $300 to service the country’s current debt, the agency’s head said. Lavrov said that this is a huge waste for American citizens in today’s difficult economic situation.