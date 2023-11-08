Lavrov: Western sanctions against the Russian Federation will not go away even in the long term

Western sanctions against Russia will not go away even in the long term. Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed the likelihood of lifting anti-Russian restrictions, reports TASS.

“We don’t need this, and not because we choose isolationism, autarky, not at all, but simply because the West decided to destroy the world economy for the sake of teaching Russia a lesson,” the minister said.