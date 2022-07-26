Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Monday on the third leg of his African tour, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova said that Ugandan Foreign Minister Gigi Odongo was received by his counterpart Lavrov at Entebbe airport, the city near the capital Kampala, and she posted a photo of them on Telegram.
According to the Russian Tass news agency, Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks on Tuesday with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Lavrov visited Cairo as well as the Congo, and is scheduled to move to Ethiopia later.
