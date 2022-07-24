July 24, 2022 08:26

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo at the start of his tour of Africa, his first since the start of the crisis in Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet on Sunday morning with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, then hold a session of talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, followed by a joint press conference.

Lavrov will also meet with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where he will address a meeting of the League Council at the level of delegates.

The tour, from July 24 to 28, is scheduled to include visits to Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Source: agencies