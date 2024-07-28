On Saturday, July 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Malaysia. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel.

She noted that negotiations between the heads of the foreign policy departments of the two countries are taking place there on July 28.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov visited Laos to participate in events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which took place in the country’s capital Vientiane on July 26-27. During the visit, he met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.