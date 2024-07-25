Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Laos to Participate in ASEAN Events

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Laos. This was reported by TASS.

The plane of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry landed at the airport in Vientiane. As part of his working visit, Lavrov will take part in events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

How aboutsummarized Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the head of the department will present Russia’s assessment of the regional situation, including regarding the increase in conflict potential in the Asia-Pacific region against the backdrop of the West’s policy of militarizing the region. Lavrov also has a number of bilateral meetings planned.

ASEAN events will take place on July 26-27.