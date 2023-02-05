Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a two-day visit to Iraq

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, February 5, together with a delegation arrived on a two-day visit to Iraq. It is reported with reference to a correspondent RIA News.

According to the agency, the head of the foreign policy department intends to hold talks on February 6 with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, President Abdel Latif Rashid, as well as Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Khalbusi and the former Prime Minister of Iraq, who heads the State of Law coalition. Nouri Al-Maliki.

The minister last visited Iraq in October 2019. During that visit, he traveled to Baghdad and Erbil. It is noted that after Iraq, Lavrov will go to Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.

