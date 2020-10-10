Lavrov: Armenia and Azerbaijan talks agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The countries are due to start negotiations on the content of a possible settlement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ceasefire is scheduled to begin at noon today. It is justified on humanitarian grounds. The news agency AFP writes that the international Red Cross acts as a mediator. During the ceasefire, the parties exchange prisoners and bodies, Lavrov read from the statement.

The statement says that concrete measures for a ceasefire will be agreed separately. After the 11-hour meeting, Lavrov also told reporters that the countries will begin negotiations on the content of an agreement leading to a lasting solution.

The discussions are intended to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible. The so-called Minsk Group is to mediate the negotiations.

Peace talks to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in Moscow on Friday.

Recent fighting in the protracted conflict erupted nearly two weeks ago. Tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee the fighting.