The United Nations Organization (UN) as a whole is successfully coping with the tasks of overcoming conflicts on the planet. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with a Pakistani newspaper The News International…

The head of Russian diplomacy stressed that the UN Security Council bears the main responsibility “for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Despite the multiplying challenges, the UN as a whole is successfully coping with its responsibilities to resolve conflicts,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that he can cite as an example at least 10 peacekeeping operations around the world conducted by UN forces.

“Even amid the difficulties associated with the pandemic, the“ blue helmets ”continue to fulfill their duty with dignity,” the minister said.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia, as a founding state of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, advocates strengthening the central role of the Organization in world affairs. He called Moscow’s priority “assistance to the formation of a more just and democratic, multipolar world order.”

“It should rely on the UN Charter, and not on dubious concepts like the“ rules-based order, ”promoted by Washington and its allies,” the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

Lavrov also announced that Russia will continue cooperation with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and strengthening ties in the trade and economic sector.