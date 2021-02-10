Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is one of the key guarantors of the emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order. RIA News…

In his congratulations on the Day of the Diplomatic Worker, the Foreign Minister noted that, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, Russia is promoting a unifying agenda, deepening fruitful cooperation with the overwhelming majority of foreign partners.

He stressed that Russian diplomats will continue to do everything necessary to protect the rights and interests of citizens and compatriots abroad, and diplomatic support for foreign economic activity.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Moscow is determined to normalize interaction with the European Union in certain areas, if the dialogue agenda is not sacrificed to geopolitical interests.

At a press conference following talks with EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the European Union is currently not a reliable partner for Russia.