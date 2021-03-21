Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed the prospect of using vaccination certificates in the country. He expressed his position when answering questions from the Chinese media. Conversation posted on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lavrov said that now the experience in this area in Russia is at the stage of formation and lies in the fact that whoever has been vaccinated can issue a vaccination certificate in paper and electronic form. In this case, the data is recorded in the federal register of vaccinated citizens. According to the minister, while the document only confirms that the person received the drug, was vaccinated against coronavirus, and is not used for other purposes.

The head of the department noted that Russia is studying foreign experience in the use of “vaccination passports”. He stressed that if such initiatives are implemented, the principle of voluntary vaccination and an equitable approach must be respected. Otherwise, this document will create dividing lines, and its presence or absence may become a pretext for infringement of human and traveler rights.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia was engaged in the development of a draft vaccination certificate in two languages ​​- Russian and English. It is intended for people vaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccines. The ministry also said that the head department for the implementation of the tasks set is the Ministry of Health.