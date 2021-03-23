Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed Russia’s relations with the European Union (EU). It is reported by Interfax…

“There are no relations with the European Union as an organization, the entire infrastructure of these relations has been destroyed by unilateral decisions of Brussels,” the head of the department said. According to him, when the EU considers it possible to “eliminate this anomaly,” Russia will be ready for this on the basis of equality and balance of interests.

Lavrov added that the United States and the European Union impose their own rules on everyone, “which, they believe, should underlie the world order.” “And sanctions are one of the types of these rules,” the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, accused Russia of taking a “course of confrontation” with Brussels. He also answered the question of why the EU does not change the principles of working with Russia if they do not bring results. In his opinion, Brussels still has old needs. For example, it is important for him to maintain relations with Moscow in the areas of energy and climate. However, their implementation depends on the circumstances.