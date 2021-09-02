Moscow hopes that the radical Taliban (prohibited in Russia) will abandon its plans to start fighting in the Panjshir province and will begin a dialogue with other Afghan forces. With such an appeal to the Taliban was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, his words on Thursday, September 2, leads RIA News…

Related materials They left in Afghani. Collusion, fear of the Taliban and corruption: why did the Afghan army surrender the country without a fight? Heroin Jihad. Afghan drugs are sold all over the world. Will the Taliban risk abandoning this lucrative business?

The minister expressed hope that the negotiations between the parties to the conflict will end in success. “I hope that the negotiations will still end with a negotiated solution, and will not be interrupted, and threats to resume hostilities will not be implemented,” Lavrov stressed.

Earlier on September 2, Al Jazeera TV reported that the Taliban had decided to launch an offensive against resistance forces in Panjshir province after the failure of talks with rebel leader Ahmed Massoud. Prior to this, the representative of the movement Amir Khan Mottaki also stated that the Taliban intend to take Panjshir by force, since negotiations with the resistance proved ineffective.

On September 1, the Taliban reported that they had captured six outposts in the breakaway Panjshir province. At the same time, the resistance forces denied this information.