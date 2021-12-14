Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Egyptian TV channel TeN TV, answered the question about the most difficult year in his work. Interview posted on website departments.

The correspondent asked him a question: “You have been defending the interests of your country in the international arena for almost 17 years. What were the most difficult years for you? ” The diplomat replied that he prefers to look ahead and not think about which year was the most difficult.

“This is an abstract question. I don’t think, because if you think how difficult it was for me, it’s very difficult to work. We need to work today and look forward, not backward, ”Lavrov explained.

The Russian leader contacted the American president from his residence in Sochi on December 7. The presidential talks are the fifth since Biden took office.