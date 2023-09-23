Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that he “didn’t get bored” at the UN General Assembly session

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he “didn’t get bored” at the UN General Assembly session. This is reported by RIA News V Telegram-channel.

“I work here because there is something to do here… I’ll tell you honestly, I’m not bored. Yesterday I started work at 8 am, and we finished at 8 pm,” the head of the department said at a briefing in response to a question about what meaning he sees in his work at the General Assembly.

The High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly runs from 18 to 26 September. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, will hold a meeting with the organization’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

In total, the Russian minister planned about 20 bilateral meetings. Zakharova emphasized that the schedule of Lavrov’s participation in the UN General Assembly session is busy and is regularly updated.