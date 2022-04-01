Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured this Friday during his official visit to India that there has been some progress in the negotiations on the neutral status of Ukraine, including a rapprochement of positions regarding the situation in the regions of the Donbas.

(You may be interested: Russians leave Chernobyl but radioactive dust could reach kyiv)

“These agreements must be completed (…), there is some progress admitting the impossibility of Ukraine being part of any bloc,” said the head of Russian diplomacy, adding that they have found “an understanding” on the situation in the disputed Donbas region.

Lavrov made the remarks during his two-day official visit to India, a country that has maintained a profile of neutrality since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, refraining from condemning the aggression at the UN General Assembly.

The Russian Foreign Minister met this Friday with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whom he thanked for his neutral position in the conflict for considering the matter “in its entirety, not just from one of the parties.” “We always respect the interest of the other (…) and this was the meaning of our talk that covered all bilateral areas,” the Russian minister summed up at the press conference after the meeting.

Asked about the possible mediation of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the conflict, Lavrov replied that he was not aware of that possibility, but stressed that India’s position “does not change as a result of dictates or threats”, so they respect to this nation and others that “do not change their position under pressure” as possible mediators, since the only thing they seek is to “solve the problem.”

In addition to discussing the situation in Ukraine, the meeting between Lavrov and Jaishankar should also serve for both countries to develop effective payment mechanisms to continue their commercial transactions despite the international sanctions that weigh on the Russian economy.

The greatest of these difficulties relates to the impossibility of a large number of Russian banks to access the SWIFT international interbank communication system, as well as the blockade of the foreign exchange reserve of the Central Bank of

Russia, which greatly limits its financial activity.

However, Lavrov insisted on the possibility of continuing with an exchange method based on national currencies, thus avoiding dependence on a financial system that “can close at any time” and whose creators “can steal your money at night.”

“It is absolutely clear that transactions would be carried out through this system without going through dollars, euros and other currencies that turned out to be totally unreliable,” the diplomat said. In this way, he assured, if India wants to buy “any good” from Russia, “we will be ready to discuss and reach mutually acceptable forms of cooperation.”

For some analysts, India’s position of neutrality is defined by its deep military dependency on Russia, supplier of between 60% and 70% of India’s weapons equipment, in addition to the acquisition of Russian crude oil, today at discounted prices. for the sanctions.

EFE