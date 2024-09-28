Lavrov: Zelensky wants to involve NATO countries in hostilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly, announced Vladimir Zelensky’s desire to involve NATO countries in hostilities. The minister’s words are quoted by the agency TASS.

The Russian Foreign Minister said from the UN rostrum that the President of Ukraine wants NATO countries to participate in military operations.

Previously, Lavrov called attempts to fight until victory with a nuclear power, which is Russia, dangerous and senseless. The minister also said that Europe is already being prepared to rush into a suicidal adventure.