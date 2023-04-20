Russia and the United States currently have practically no relations, the Americans have declared a crusade against the Russian Federation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 20.

“If you ask about Russian-American relations, we don’t have any special relations now. We only discuss the problems that arise in the activities of our embassies, if necessary,” Lavrov said at a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

He noted that Washington had declared a crusade against Russia, its interests, Russian culture and traditions.

Lavrov added that the US course towards the Russian Federation, including on arming the Kyiv regime, is hopeless.

On April 18, Lavrov pointed out that the United States could deceive at any moment, and everyone is well aware of this.

Earlier, on April 13, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the United States of America had done everything to destroy the foundation of relations between Moscow and Washington.

In early April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow and Washington were in a phase of heated conflict with each other.