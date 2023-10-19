Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to fulfill all agreements reached with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Russian-North Korean summit in September, work in this direction has already begun. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this on Thursday, October 19, at a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin asked to convey my best wishes and confirmation of readiness to fulfill everything you agreed on. The corresponding work has already begun,” said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He also said that together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK, Choi Song Hui, they held negotiations on issues of bilateral interaction and the development of agreements between the leaders of the two countries, as well as on issues of the regional and international agenda. In response to this, Kim Jong-un noted that after the summit, friendship between the Russian Federation and the DPRK is actively developing.

“There is a very good atmosphere, and our people pay great attention to the relations between our countries. “I am very pleased that in such a situation I am meeting with you, Comrade Minister,” said the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK.

Earlier that day, Lavrov, at a meeting with Choi Song Hee, said that relations between Russia and North Korea had reached a qualitatively new, strategic level. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK noted that relations between the two countries are developing with renewed vigor, including through ministerial meetings.

The day before, October 18, Lavrov arrived on a visit to the DPRK. He flew to the country after participating in the “One Belt, One Road” forum in Beijing. The Russian minister’s plane landed at Sunan Airport. The visit of the head of the Russian diplomatic department will last two days.

On October 19, the DPRK called Lavrov’s visit to North Korea a significant moment that will strengthen Russian-North Korean friendship and develop bilateral relations between the countries.

During his visit to the Russian Federation from September 12 to 17, Kim Jong-un met with Putin on the 13th at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region in the Far East. During the negotiations, they discussed the development of bilateral relations.