Foreign Minister Lavrov announced the start of the next phase of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the next phase of the Russian special operation begins. This was announced on Tuesday, April 19, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with TV channel India Today.

“This operation will continue, the next phase of this special operation is now beginning. And, it seems to me, now there will be an important moment during this special operation, ”the minister specified.

The head of the department recalled that the special operation was aimed at the “complete liberation” of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Earlier, Lavrov answered a question about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and clarified that Russia is considering the possibility of using only conventional weapons at the current stage of the special operation.

The start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine was announced on February 24.