In Ukraine, the next stage of the Russian special operation begins. This was announced on Tuesday, April 19, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with TV channel India Today.

This operation will continue, the next phase of this special operation is now beginning. And, it seems to me, now will be an important moment during this special operation. Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

The head of the ministry emphasized that the special operation is aimed at the “complete liberation” of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) within the borders proclaimed as a result of the 2014 popular referendum.

Lavrov also shared his opinion on the reasons for the special operation. According to him, it lies in the complacency and permissiveness of Western countries after the end of World War II, as well as in the desire to use Ukraine as a springboard for their interests and against Moscow.

Our Western colleagues, under the leadership of the United States, called themselves the winners and, in violation of their promises to the Soviet and Russian leadership, began to push NATO to the East. All these specific events are connected with the actions of the United States and the collective West, with their desire to dominate the whole world and demonstrate to everyone that there will be no multipolarity, there will be a unipolar world. Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

He recalled the position of the NATO countries, which continue to insist that the bloc is defensive and does not threaten Russian security. However, Lavrov believes that this was only the case during the existence of NATO and the Warsaw Pact Organization (OVD), because after its collapse, the members of the alliance “decided to move the line of defense, having done this five times without any explanation.”

Use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

During the interview, Lavrov denied the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons of mass destruction during a special operation. The minister clarified that at this stage Moscow is considering the possibility of using only conventional weapons.

“I can’t comment on what was said by a not quite adequate person, it’s impossible to seriously discuss Zelensky’s statements, as he constantly changes his point of view,” Lavrov said. The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that the provocative statements of the Ukrainian leader depend “on what he drinks or smokes.”

The diplomat also refuted the intentions of the Russian side to change the government in Ukraine. He promised that Moscow would respect the freedom of choice of Ukrainian citizens.

We are not going to change the regime in Ukraine, we have spoken about this many times. We want Ukrainians to decide for themselves how they want to live on. We want people to have freedom of choice Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Lavrov announced the possibility of providing India with everything necessary in the field of defense

The Minister expressed hope for deepening cooperation in the military defense sphere and said that Russia is ready to provide India with “all necessary” modern weapons.

As far as defense is concerned, we can provide India with whatever she wants. With regard to technology transfer in the field of defense cooperation, [уровень] essentially unparalleled compared to India’s other partners Sergei Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Lavrov also drew attention to US attempts to influence the position of India, China and other partners of the Russian Federation, who did not agree to join the economic sanctions against Russia and preferred to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Moscow. The Minister said that this demonstrates the problems with manners and mentality on the part of Washington.

“When they (the United States) tell India, China, Turkey, Egypt, countries with their own thousand years of history, civilization, culture, what to do, it seems to me that something is not right, not only with their manners, but something so with their mentality,” the Foreign Minister noted.