Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is rapidly deteriorating, and the Israeli operation is in line with dehumanization and deprivation of human dignity to the residents. This is his opinion expressed at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, Arab delegations left the UN General Assembly (GA) hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech. Before Netanyahu appeared in the hall, Arab diplomats shouted anti-Israeli slogans to protest the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.