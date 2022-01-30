Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the air of the Sunday Time program on Channel One, announced the possibility of betrayal by the United States. His words lead TASS.

“Washington in its actions in the international arena is pragmatic, somewhere utilitarian. When something seems to be in their interests, the United States can, to a certain extent, betray those with whom they were friends, cooperated and who provided their positions in different regions of the world, ”Lavrov believes.

He recalled ex-President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak and said that “Washington did not lift a finger when he was arrested.” The diplomat also mentioned Afghanistan, noting that the US was guided by its “selfish interests” there as well.

Earlier, Lavrov drew attention to the fact that NATO’s borders are shifting eastward, and warned the West about the risk of undermining relations with Russia in this way. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the West’s attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO will not strengthen the security of the North Atlantic Alliance and will be a violation of the official political commitment undertaken by the presidents of the member countries of the alliance.