Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the need to reduce the country’s dependence on Western-controlled international payment systems. He spoke about this in an interview with the Chinese media, the conversation was published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

“We need to move away from the use of international payment systems controlled by the West. It is necessary to reduce sanctions risks by strengthening its technological independence, by switching to settlements in national currencies and in world currencies alternative to the dollar, ”he said.

Lavrov noted that “life forces us to build our line in economic and social development in such a way as not to depend on those” quirks “demonstrated by our Western partners.” According to him, they are aimed at maintaining their dominance by curbing the development of other countries.

On March 1, it was reported that the Russian payment system “Mir” from April 27 will begin to reject money transfers to foreign electronic wallets. The reason for this step is called “minimizing the risk of making doubtful money transfers.” As the head of the board of the National Payments Council Alma Obaeva explained, the system will thus block the replenishment of wallets in online casinos, bookmakers and “other gray market players.”