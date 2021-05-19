Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during his first meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Reykjavik on the night of Thursday May 20, said that Washington and Moscow need to sort out bilateral relations. Negotiations are taking place ahead of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council (AC), reports “RIA News“.

The Russian minister also noted that the meeting with the head of the American foreign policy department is important for the future interaction of the two countries.

According to Lavrov, Moscow and seriously differ in their assessments of the situation. At the same time, Russia is ready to discuss any issues with the United States on a mutually respectful basis and with facts on the table.

“Our position is very simple – we are ready to discuss all issues without exception – with the understanding that this discussion will be honest, with facts on the table and, of course, on a mutually respectful basis,” he stressed.

The Russian diplomat noted that he appreciated Blinken’s diplomatic approach, and added that Moscow intends to speak with Washington, subject to an honest dialogue.

To this, the head of the State Department replied that stable and predictable relations between the powers would benefit the whole world.

Earlier, voicing specific expectations about the upcoming meeting with Blinken, Larov said that the Kremlin wants to see specific steps by Washington, and not its rhetoric. Blinken, in turn, spoke of the need for “stable and predictable relations with Russia.”