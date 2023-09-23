Lavrov announced a powerful lobby represented by Western funds and organizations in Armenia

In Armenia, as in a number of countries of the former Soviet Union, there is a powerful lobby in the form of organizations created through Western foundations that represent the interests of the United States and its allies in order to undermine Russia’s influence. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press conference following the work at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“We treat this as artificially inflamed passions and we know who is in charge,” the minister emphasized.

According to him, “unfortunately, the Armenian leadership itself is adding fuel to the fire.” Lavrov recalled that after Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a document de facto recognizing Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan, the head of the Armenian parliament “was not ashamed to say that Putin gave Karabakh to Baku.”

On September 20, the NKR government announced capitulation after the start of the anti-terrorist operation of Baku. Armenia officially renounced its claims to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and participation in the settlement process.

In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, subject to ensuring the safety of the Armenian population. According to him, Armenia recognizes the territory of Azerbaijan of 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Karabakh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Armenia essentially recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. He recalled that Armenia recorded the territorial status of Karabakh in the Prague Statement. The head of state emphasized that this was not Moscow’s decision, but Yerevan’s. “What should we say here? There is nothing to say here. If Armenia itself recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” he said.