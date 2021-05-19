Russia seeks to fully resume regular flights with Tajikistan in the near future. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We want to restore the frequency and volume of regular air traffic as soon as possible, including for the return of all Tajik students who study in Russia, which is almost 20 thousand people, so that they return to study at Russian universities,” Lavrov said on the results of negotiations with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin.

Lavrov also recalled that Russia remains the leading trade and investment partner of Tajikistan. He said that, despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in trade was not critical and there is already a trend towards a recovery in trade growth.

In addition, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia and Tajikistan will soon sign an intergovernmental agreement under which Moscow will assist in the construction of a modern border post on the Tajik-Afghan border.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is concerned about the activation of militants of international terrorist organizations in the northern provinces of Afghanistan.

“We are ready and we will put it into practice – to provide Dushanbe with all the necessary assistance in the fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking,” the minister stressed.

Earlier that day, the Tajik Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Dushanbe. According to Mukhriddin, it may take place in the second decade of September.

Air traffic between Tajikistan and Russia was suspended due to the pandemic in March 2020. From April 1 this year, air traffic was restored. At the same time, the day before, the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan announced the suspension of the permission for flights of Nordwind and S7 Airlines until they reduce ticket prices to the established level.