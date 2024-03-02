Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had not received any serious proposals for negotiations with Ukraine after the meeting in Istanbul in 2022. He stated this on March 2 at the results of the diplomatic forum in Antalya.

“There were no serious requests to us regarding negotiations. Serious, I mean, proposals that are really aimed at ensuring the legitimate interests of the parties involved. There are no such proposals,” the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized at a press conference.

Answering the question whether Moscow is ready to use the platform for negotiations with Kiev, which Turkey is once again ready to provide, he noted that this question should not be asked to him, since Russia has never refused negotiations.

“The question is not for us, this question is asked periodically, including to the president [РФ Владимиру] Putin. We confirm once again, more than a dozen times, probably this question was asked, that Russia has never refused negotiations,” the minister noted.

He also noted that Moscow sees a lack of Western understanding of the Ukrainian issue, since Western countries only demonstrate a desire to achieve Russia’s defeat “on the battlefield.” And the Russian side has plenty of such facts indicating that the West is leading to a military solution to the situation in Ukraine. In addition, Russia will not help Western countries “save their face” in resolving this situation, Lavrov added.

The news is being updated