Lavrov: Realizing the West’s unreliability, many countries are fleeing the dollar

Many countries, realizing the West’s unreliability, are fleeing and trying to reduce their dependence on the dollar. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, writes TASS.

The minister recalled the 90s, when at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, American emissaries called on people not to be afraid of the dollar, because the dollar was supposedly the “circulatory system of the global economy.”

“Where is all this now? Now either they are fleeing the dollar, or those who have delved too deeply into it, into this system, are trying to gradually reduce their dependence,” Lavrov noted.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that the West, having spat on its obligations under the UN Charter, is trying to be guided by the rule “I can do as I please.” “The West has already destroyed all those principles on which it built its model of globalization,” the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Lavrov said that everyone is tired of the dollar, which is becoming a means of regime change.