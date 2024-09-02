Lavrov: Russia was ready to return to the “grain deal” this spring

This spring, Moscow was ready to return to the “grain deal” that Turkey had proposed in an updated form. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports TASS.

“There was an attempt this spring on the part of Turkey to renew, in a modified format, the agreement on protecting food supplies. We were ready,” the diplomat said.

Lavrov also added that during the negotiations, Ukraine proposed adding a provision on ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants (NPPs) to the new version of the treaty. However, he stressed that Kyiv itself later abandoned the idea, which was supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a guarantee of the agreement.

On June 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was not to blame for the cancellation of the grain deal. The head of state also emphasized the role of Turkish leader Erdogan in the fact that the deal was concluded.