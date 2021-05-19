At a meeting with the head of the US Department of State Anthony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow is ready to “clean up the rubble” in diplomatic relations with Washington left over from the previous US presidential administration. The ministerial meeting is broadcast in Youtube…

“If we do not provide normal conditions for the work of diplomats, then we will, in fact, undermine the very meaning of diplomacy, which is to build and maintain bridges and dialogue,” Lavrov said, adding that he appreciates Washington’s attempts to make the most of diplomatic approach to issues where the interests of Russia and the United States coincide.

The meeting of the foreign ministers began on the night of May 19-20 (Moscow time) in Reykjavik. Sergei Lavrov, speaking about expectations from the talks, said that he intends to discuss bilateral relations between Russia and the United States. The diplomat noted that the positions of the countries on many issues differ greatly, but Moscow and Washington have areas of coincidence of interests, in particular, strategic security.