Russia wants good, mutually respectful, equal relations with the United States. This was announced on Sunday, January 30, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We want good, smooth, mutually respectful, equal relations with the United States, as well as with any other country in the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about this to US President Joe Biden, who, at a meeting in Geneva in June 2021, confirmed just such an attitude, ”Lavrov said on air.Channel One“.

According to him, Russia has its own interests, as does the United States.

“Taught by bitter experience, we do not want to remain in a position where our security is being infringed on a daily basis,” the minister concluded.

In the United States and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone.

As the Russian side emphasized, such accusations are used as a pretext to deploy as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out on January 24 that the actions of the United States and NATO are leading to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He pointed out that it “is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.” In his opinion, there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria”.