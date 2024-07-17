Lavrov: Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine

Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following the UN Security Council meeting. The broadcast was conducted on YouTube– the channel of the Foreign Ministry.

“We are ready for negotiations, but given the sad experience of conversations and consultations with the West and the Ukrainians…”, he said. The diplomat expressed hope that at some stage an agreement on European security will be reached, which will help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Lavrov also stressed that Moscow would carefully examine the wording in the potential document. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised to include “safety measures against repeated unscrupulous, non-negotiable interpretations.”

Earlier, activists broke into a UN Security Council meeting and attempted to disrupt Lavrov’s speech on the Middle East.