Lavrov: Israel does not want to implement peace plans and de-escalate in Gaza

The Israeli authorities do not want to implement any peace plans to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip and resolve the situation in the Middle East. About this at press conferences said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

During a conversation with reporters, he answered the question of whether Israel intends to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735 on a deal with the Palestinian organization Hamas on the issue of a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The minister noted that this question was asked “to the wrong address.”

“I don’t see Israel wanting to implement any peace plans. This is a question for Israel first of all, but also for the United States. They assured that this was a resolution that would dramatically ease tensions and begin de-escalation. They said this, serious people deceived all of us,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov spoke about resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Moscow’s position on this issue is extremely clear and known.