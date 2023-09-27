Lavrov: Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine, but taking into account the realities on earth

Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine, but taking into account the realities on the ground and its own security interests. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this in an interview TASS.

According to the Foreign Minister, Moscow’s position remains valid and is well known to everyone.

Lavrov clarified that it is possible to reach an agreement taking into account the security interests of Russia, preventing the creation of a “hostile Nazi regime” on the borders, which declares the goal of “exterminating everything Russian” in Crimea and Novorossiya.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the possibility that Moscow would persuade Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to begin negotiations, taking into account the ban he had previously introduced.