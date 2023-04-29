Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the share of the G7 states in the world economy has significantly decreased over the past 30 years, while the weight of countries with emerging markets is steadily growing. He said this on April 29 in a welcoming video message to the participants of the World Conference on Multipolarity, which is taking place online.

“The facts speak for themselves. Over the past three decades, the share of the G7 countries in the global economy has declined significantly. And the weight of countries with emerging markets is steadily growing. Now the first economic power in the world in terms of purchasing power parity is China, which skillfully combines market mechanisms and government methods of regulation,” he said.

According to the minister, attempts to establish a unipolar model of the world order with the decision-making center in the United States have failed.

Lavrov also pointed to the fact that at present the movement towards global multipolarity has become a geopolitical reality. Emerging world centers in Eurasia, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are making “impressive progress in various fields,” he said. At the same time, they act based on independence, state sovereignty and cultural and civilizational identity.

In addition, the new world centers are guided by their fundamental national interests, pursue an independent policy in internal and external affairs and do not want to be “hostages of other people’s geopolitical games and executors of someone else’s will,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The day before, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member countries in New Delhi said that Washington and its allies oppose the formation of a multipolar world in the Asia-Pacific region.

On April 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the trend towards multipolarity in the world would only intensify. He noted that those who resist it will lose.

On April 13, China’s Global Times pointed to the failure of US efforts to maintain hegemony. The article states that, regardless of the interests of the United States, there are more and more voices calling for a new world order. The publication also pointed to the fact that now the countries are focused on the development of regional multilateral cooperation.

Before that, on March 23, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the movement towards multipolarity in the world has accelerated and Russia is at the forefront of this process. According to him, the Russian Federation today is fighting for the right to choose its own path, based on its national interests and acting for the benefit of its people.