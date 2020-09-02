Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said about the extremists trained in Ukraine to destabilize the situation in Belarus. Reported by RIA News…

It is noted that Russia has confirmed information that activities to destabilize the situation in Belarus are being conducted from the territory of Ukraine. In particular, there is information about about 200 extremists trained to take part in the Belarusian events and who are in the republic. It is alleged that Moscow and Minsk are ready to firmly respond to attempts to “tear Belarus away from Russia”

At the same time, Lavrov expressed concern that some Russian journalists in Belarus were detained, including, according to him, inaccurate.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a reserve of law enforcement officers had been formed in Russia, which, if necessary, would provide assistance to the neighboring country. This will be done if the situation in Belarus gets out of control.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for three weeks over the official results of the August 9 presidential election, according to which Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote. Lukashenko himself claims that the West is behind the protests. He also promised to preserve a common homeland with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which, he said, stretches from Brest to Vladivostok.