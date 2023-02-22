Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CC CPC), head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi did not discuss the so-called Chinese settlement plan for Ukraine. This was stated on February 22 by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

She noted that the statements of a number of Western politicians and media reports distort the real picture, talking about the “Chinese peace plan.”

“The Chinese partners briefed us on their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as approaches to its political settlement. There was no talk about any separate “plan”, ”Zakharova is quoted on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova stressed that any peacekeeping ideas and schemes are shattered by Washington’s desire to continue the confrontation with Moscow to the “last Ukrainian” in order to weaken, and ideally behead, crush and take control of Russia.

“We are offered to lay down our arms, leave the Crimea, Donbass and the Azov region, pay reparations and go to court. Of course, under such conditions, a conversation is impossible, ”she concluded.

Earlier that day, Lavrov, at a meeting with Wang Yi, pointed to the readiness of Russia and China to defend each other’s interests.

In turn, Wang Yi said that China and Russia, despite the volatility of the international situation, are moving in line with the formation of a multipolar world.

Wang Yi said last week that Beijing would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that Kyiv would study Beijing’s peace plan and draw its own conclusions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.