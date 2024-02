Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Foreign Ministers of Venezuela, Yván Gil, and Russia, Sergey Lavrov, criticized this Tuesday (20), in Caracas, the imposition of international sanctions against their countries.

The position of both occurred during a press conference, where the chancellor of the Venezuelan regime stated that both Russia and Venezuela are “two victim countries on the international stage” of what he called “the illegal, irrational and illegitimate application of unilateral coercive measures” .

“None of the sanctions have been lifted against Venezuela,” said Gil, even though the country is currently free from several sanctions that had been imposed by the United States, including those related to the oil and gas sector.

The Venezuelan minister also indicated that, during a meeting held this Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, they agreed to “maintain a joint stance in international forums in the face of critical situations”, including the “rejection of 'unilateral coercive measures' imposed on people sovereigns around the world, which hinder their economic development”.

In turn, Lavrov described as “barbaric” the sanctions policy of the US and its “satellites”, which, according to him, represents a “flagrant violation of international law and the practice of conducting civilized relations in the field of trade and investment “.

This was the second visit Lavrov made to Venezuela in a year. He arrived in the country from Cuba.

The Russian is making a series of trips to Latin American countries and is also expected to visit Brazil.

During his stay in Caracas, he is expected to sign on behalf of the Russian government a “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation to Counter Unilateral Coercive Measures”.