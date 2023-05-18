Foreign Ministers of Russia and Uganda Sergei Lavrov and Jeje Odongo at a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, May 18, discussed the crisis in Ukraine.

“We also talked about the situation that the West has formed around Ukraine, <...>, now we are all forced to deal with the consequences of the NATO expansion policy,” the diplomat said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry expressed the conviction of the Russian side that Africa understands the causes of the Ukrainian crisis. Lavrov also added that the Russian Federation will be ready to work with African countries and promote approaches that will be based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, and above all on the principle of the sovereign equality of states and the principle of the indivisibility of security.

Earlier in the day, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that a visit by an African peacekeeping mission to Moscow was being worked out. He stressed that the Ukrainian issue is not scheduled for discussion with the peacekeeping mission on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The day before, Bloomberg wrote that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of five other African countries will visit Moscow and Kyiv in early June as part of a peace initiative.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa discussed Africa’s initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while noting that the Russian Federation is ready to listen with attention to any proposals that will help resolve the situation.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.