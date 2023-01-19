Lavrov said after meeting Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, that he discussed the details and objectives of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

He added that Russia and Belarus have a common position on “the goals that must be achieved within the framework of the special military operation and how to ensure the absence of threats emanating from neighboring countries towards each of them.”

For his part, Lukashenko said during his meeting with Lavrov: “Belarus is doing everything that Russia promised in this difficult period.”

And the Belarusian president continued, “In all our international contacts that we have with the West and with others, we say that Russia has never been against peace and has been open to negotiation.”

And Lukashenko added, “We are ready to participate in the matter, and there should be no doubt about that. If the need requires something on our part, we can do it – and you knew that we could do it – tell us about it and we will work together.”

And Russia’s close ally added: “We are supposed to be patient with this period, but the year 2022 showed that we will be able to do so. Our position is one on that.”

And earlier this January, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises, amid fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow would use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

Russia took its neighbor, Belarus, as a starting point for the military operation in Ukraine in February 2021.

And the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that the two allies will conduct air maneuvers from January 16 to early February, using all military airfields in Belarus.

For its part, Minsk says that the air maneuvers are defensive, and that it will not enter the war.