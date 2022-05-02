The ‘fake news’ proposed yesterday by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Jewish origins of Adolf Hitler in the interview with Zona Bianca on Rete 4 were born immediately after the Second World War, on the initiative of the Fuhrer’s personal lawyer and former governor of Poland busy, Hans Frank.

In memoirs of his encounters with Hitler which he wrote while in prison, during the Nuremberg Trials in which he was accused (and in which he was sentenced to death after being found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity), Frank wrote who in the 1930s had received instructions from Hitler to investigate the rumors of his Jewish ancestry. Frank then claimed to have discovered that Hitler’s grandfather may have been Jewish. Historians have always considered Frank’s lines with great skepticism, who during the trial on the one hand admitted his crimes and on the other ‘justified’ them by accusing Russians, Poles and Czechs of mass murder of Germans. Frank’s death sentence was carried out in October 1946.