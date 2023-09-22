On September 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. During the negotiations, Lavrov called on Guterres to keep his colleagues from getting involved in politicized initiatives in the Ukrainian context, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

“An appeal has been made to Guterres to prevent representatives of UN structures from being drawn into politicized initiatives in the context of the Ukrainian crisis. Attention was drawn to the assurances of the UN Secretary General to refrain from participating in endeavors that do not involve the participation of all parties,” it said message foreign policy department.

Lavrov also pointed out the inadmissibility of using double standards in statistical and other UN documents in relation to different territories. And he said that Russia will take an active part in the relevant discussions within the framework of the “Future Summit” in September 2024, including in the work on its final document – the “Pact for the Future”.

As promised earlier, the Russian side brought to the attention of the UN Secretary General information about the continuing violations by the United States of its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement of 1947, which is expressed in refusals to issue visas to diplomats from Russia and a number of other countries to participate in events under the UN.

“Lavrov again noted that the current situation dictates the need for Guterres to launch an arbitration procedure against the United States as soon as possible, which has been repeatedly stated in relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Minister held talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. The parties discussed strengthening interactions between Moscow and Riyadh at various international platforms, and the issue of partnership between the countries in the hydrocarbon market was raised.

Lavrov also met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The ministers discussed relations between Russia and Brazil, outlined plans for further interaction and drew up a schedule of meetings.

Another meeting between Lavrov was negotiations with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani. They agreed on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, and also discussed the foreign policy agenda.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week takes place in New York from 19 to 25 September. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Lavrov’s program on the sidelines of the General Assembly session included about 20 bilateral meetings.