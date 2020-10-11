Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on October 11 held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the settlement of the military conflict related to the ownership of the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Russian foreign ministry…

“During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emerging as a result of the trilateral talks in Moscow on October 9-10. The need was noted for the strict implementation of all provisions of the Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia of October 10, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, during the conversation, Lavrov confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue active mediation efforts related to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, taking into account the agreements reached on October 9 at a meeting in Moscow.

The ceasefire came into force in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 10 at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) in accordance with the agreements reached a day earlier by representatives of the foreign ministries in Moscow.

After that, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating it.

Another aggravation of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. The parties shifted responsibility for the aggravation of the situation onto each other.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.