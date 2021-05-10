During a telephone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed serious concern over the aggravation of Palestinian-Israeli relations and a dangerous increase in tensions in East Jerusalem, primarily in the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa mosque complex. This is stated on May 10 in a message published on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The ministers condemned the eviction of Palestinians from their original area of ​​residence – the Sheikh Jarrah quarter – and, in the spirit of a joint statement by the special representatives of the Quartet of international mediators for the Middle East settlement, called on all parties to this conflict to show restraint and prevent actions that threaten to further exacerbate the situation in the Muslim holy month Ramadan, ”the message says.

In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for establishing the production of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Turkey, and also noted the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier that day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel’s actions in Jerusalem had become “terror.”

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers and police began in East Jerusalem with the onset of Ramadan, which this year in most Muslim countries began on April 13 and lasts 30 days.

On May 8, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in East Jerusalem.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out on the same day that the sharp aggravation of the situation in East Jerusalem is a matter of concern. Moscow called on the parties to refrain from escalating violence.