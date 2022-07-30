Among the topics discussed between the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, are the situation in Ukraine, the possible exchange of prisoners and the food crisis.

It is the first direct exchange between the two diplomats since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Both parties reaffirmed their positions.

Lavrov touched on the supply of US and NATO weapons to the Ukrainian Army and nationalist groups. According to the foreign minister, this weaponry “has been used massively against the civilian population.”

According to the veteran foreign affairs chief, the delivery of weapons “only prolongs the agony of the kyiv regime, prolonging the conflict and causing victims.”

Sergey Lavrov defended the actions of his troops and assured that they “strictly” respect international law, despite the fact that both parties involved have been accused of war crimes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 7, 2022 in Moscow. ©Reuters

According to the foreign minister, in the “liberated territories”, as Moscow calls the occupied areas, life is returning to normal. He concluded by stressing that the objectives of the so-called “special military operation” will be fully achieved.

Prisoner release proposal on the table

For his part, Blinken, at a press conference, described the meeting as “frank and sincere.” The secretary of state returned to the subject of the “substantial proposal” that Washington presented to free two Americans in Russia. “I put pressure on the Kremlin to accept,” he said.

The United States announced this week that it has made an offer to Moscow to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

On other issues, Blinken also emphasized Russia’s compliance with the agreement to reopen Ukrainian ports and grain exports.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the US Department of State on July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. © Anna Rose Layden, Getty Images via AFP

“Ambassador Brink, our ambassador to Ukraine, was in Odessa this morning. She confirmed that the ships are loaded and ready to sail…As I made clear, we hope to move forward as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Finally, the head of diplomacy of the Biden Administration warned about the high cost that the annexation of more territories of Ukraine may have.

“The world will not recognize the annexations. We will impose significant additional costs on Russia if it goes ahead with its plans.”

with EFE