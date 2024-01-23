Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, during a meeting held on January 23 in New York, emphasized the need for an early end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on its website.

During the negotiations, the ministers discussed issues related to the exacerbation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, primarily in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry clarified.

“The importance of an early end to the bloodshed and the resumption of the Middle East settlement process on a generally recognized international legal basis was emphasized, providing for the creation of the state of Palestine within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, living in peace and security with Israel,” the statement said.

In addition, Lavrov and al-Maliki discussed current topics on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual focus on further developing political dialogue and strengthening Russian-Palestinian ties.

Earlier that day, Lavrov called on US President Joe Biden “not to delay the creation of a Palestinian state.” The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also called for preventing the displacement of Palestinians from their land and the devastation of these territories.

On January 20, the spokesman for the Palestinian President, Nabil Abu Rudeina, called on the United States to recognize the state of Palestine. He also pointed out that Washington needs to stop limiting itself to talking about a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.